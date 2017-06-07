Jimmie Johnson, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Fall Down List Of Highest-Paid Athletes

Share this:









Forbes’ annual list of the world’s highest-paid athletes is out for 2017, and it was both good and bad news for Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Johnson and Earnhardt both remained in the top 100, but the NASCAR stars fell down the list a bit to No. 93 and No. 100, respectively.

But you shouldn’t feel too bad for them. Johnson, who ranked No. 82 in 2016, earned $21.8 million — $16.8 million in salary/winnings and $5 million in endorsements — according to the latest Forbes ranking.

Earnhardt, meanwhile, plunged from No. 71 to No. 100, but he still took home $21.4 million, $13.4 million of which came from salary/winnings. That means Earnhardt earned a whopping $8 million in endorsements.

Forbes’ list also included three Formula One drivers — No. 10 Lewis Hamilton ($46 million), No. 14 Sebastian Vettel ($38.5 million) and No. 20 Fernando Alonso ($36 million).

In what should come as a surprise to no one, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list with $93 million.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images