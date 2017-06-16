Jimmie Johnson, Lowe’s Agree To Extend Deals With Hendrick Motorsports

Share this:

Jimmie Johnson is one of the senior-most drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, but the seven-time champion won’t be leaving the sport anytime soon.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that Johnson and his largest sponsor, Lowe’s, have agreed to extend their contracts with the team beyond the 2017 season, Motorsport.com reports.

Now in his 15th season with Hendrick as a full-time Cup driver, Johnson has reportedly agreed to stay with the team until 2020.

“It says a lot to have one sponsor, one crew chief and one team for so long,” Johnson said, via Motorsport.com. “I couldn’t be more proud to represent everyone at Lowe’s and Hendrick Motorsports, and I continue to be as grateful for the opportunity as I was when we started.”

The 41-year-old driver’s relationship with Lowe’s similarly has spanned his entire Cup career. The company has served as the primary sponsor of Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet SS for 557 race starts, and has allowed him to get to know racers from various categories of racing.

Lowe’s has agreed to remain the primary sponsor of the No. 48 for every race until at least 2018, though it’s not clear if the contract will include an option to keep it onboard longer.

