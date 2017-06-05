Jimmie Johnson Ties Cale Yarborough On All-Time Wins List At Monster Mile

Share this:

Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR résumé is among the best ever, and he continued his ascent up the sport’s all-time wins list with Sunday’s victory in the AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.

It was Johnson’s 83rd career win, tying him with Cale Yarborough for fifth-most all-time. He now trails only Bobby Allison and Darrell Waltrip by one on the career wins leaderboard.

Means a lot to tie Cale Yarborough for 83 win with my @TeamHendrick @lowesracing team! pic.twitter.com/Z6relYEyjQ — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) June 4, 2017

Johnson didn’t lead much of Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race — just seven laps, in fact — but he made his move after the overtime restart. A huge wreck shortly before that set up a wild finish.

Despite leading the majority of the laps, Kyle Larson had to settle for second place after not being able to best Johnson after the restart.

Johnson’s victory was the 11th in his career at the Monster Mile.

