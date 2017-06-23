Jimmie Johnson’s Crew Chief Has NASCAR Sonoma Race Notes Stolen From Car

Share this:

Jimmie Johnson and his crew chief, Chad Knaus, apparently will be scrambling to prepare for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350.

Knaus will be without his race notes for Sonoma Raceway after having his briefcase stolen from his rental car in San Francisco on Wednesday, The Associated Press reports.

He and his wife, Brooke, reportedly went to Fisherman’s Warf for dinner shortly after arriving in California, and left their car parked in a metered spot in a busy area of town. When they returned to the rental roughly an hour and a half later, the car’s rear passenger-side window was broken and both their briefcases were gone.

Neither Knaus had their luggage taken, but Chad reportedly told The AP’s Jenna Fryer that the stolen bags contained cash, his laptop that contained his notes and Brooke’s art supplies. Hendrick Motorsports claims the data is encrypted, though it’s not even clear if the person who broke into the Knaus’ car knows what they’re in possession of.

This weekend’s NASCAR race is one in which preparation will be particularly important, as it’s one of just two road races on the calendar. That said, we’d assume as a four-car operation, Hendrick should have plenty of data to help Johnson out.

