Jimmy Butler Shuts Down Lakers Rumors, Says He Loves Playing For Bulls

Jimmy Butler was in Los Angeles on Thursday, but Lakers fans shouldn’t get ahead of themselves.

Butler was in L.A. to appear as a guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” but the Chicago Bulls forward noted on the show that many people viewed his trip to town as a sign he was joining the Purple and Gold.

“People say, ‘Oh, he’s coming to the Lakers, he’s in L.A.’ That’s not it,” Butler told Kimmel.

Kimmel proceeded to ask why Butler wasn’t interested in joining the Lakers, to which the three-time NBA All-Star responded with a salute to Chicago.

“I love Chicago so very much,” Butler said. “And they took a chance on me in 2011 with the 30th pick. So I’m forever grateful for that.”

Despite his loyalty, there’s no guarantee Butler stays with the Bulls long term. There is a possibility of a trade, which Butler is well aware of.

“I can’t really control that,” Butler said. “I signed however long I did with the Bulls. What they decide to do is what they decide to do. I love it there. But like I always say, whatever organization I play for is always going to get my all every single night. I’m fortunate enough for it to be the Chicago Bulls right now.”

Butler was tied to trade rumors leading up to the NBA trade deadline, most notably with the Boston Celtics. The star forward is the cornerstone of the Bulls franchise, but if they opt to go into rebuilding mode, Butler’s departure from the Windy City wouldn’t be totally shocking.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images