Jimmy Garoppolo Explains Why He’s In ‘Fortunate Situation’ With Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jimmy Garoppolo is entering his fourth NFL season, and he’s still not a starting quarterback. The New England Patriots QB isn’t bitter, however, despite showing last season he can start in the NFL.

“I love it. It’s a very fortunate situation to come into a place, get drafted here,” Garoppolo said Tuesday. “There’s good people all around the building from support staff to the lunch ladies and everything. I know it sounds crazy, but it’s just a good group of people. It rubs off on each other.”

Garoppolo insists he isn’t spending much time thinking about the future right now because the present is pretty crazy with organized team activities and minicamp, although he did say he’d “entertain” the possibility of signing a contract extension with the Patriots.

“I’m not really thinking about too much right now,” Garoppolo said. “There’s just so much going on with OTAs and training camp’s right around the corner. That’s where my focus is, and we’ll cross that bridge when we get there, I guess.”

Garoppolo also said he didn’t spend much time monitoring trade rumors this offseason. He was forced to take action, however, when his Instagram was hacked and a photo was posted with the caption, “So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston.”

“I was just as surprised as you were,” Garoppolo said Tuesday. “I woke up to about 50 text messages, was confused because I don’t really do much on social media. I got it all taken care of and everything. Whoever did it is pretty slick to figure out my password like that.”

Garoppolo completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 502 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in six games (two starts) last season. He believes he can maintain that level of play, though it’s unclear at this point when he’ll actually get meaningful playing time again.

