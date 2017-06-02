Joanna Jedrzejczyk Passing Ronda Rousey, Conor McGregor As UFC’s Best?

Share this:

With Conor McGregor pursuing a potential mega-fight with Floyd Mayweather and Ronda Rousey nowhere to be found, a new fighter is quickly emerging as the UFC’s biggest star.

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has never lost and she defended her title belt for the fifth consecutive time at UFC 211 against Jessica Andrade. She currently sits at No. 7 in the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings, but her frequent fights, dominance in the octagon and popularity are making her one of the UFC’s most recognizable stars.

NESN.com’s Andre Khatchaturian and UFC.com’s Matt Parrino discuss whether Jedrzejczyk is the promotion’s most marketable star in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images