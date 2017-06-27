Red Sox Gameday Live

Joe Buck Previews U.S. Senior Open; Renewed Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry In 2017

by on Tue, Jun 27, 2017 at 7:16PM
The U.S. Senior Open, one of the five major championships in Senior golf, begins Thursday June 29, at Salem Country Club in Salem, Mass.

USGA lead play-by-play announcer for Fox Sports Joe Buck joined NESN’s Tom Caron, Tim Wakefield, and Steve Lyons to talk about the expectations of the tournament.

Buck also talked about the rejuvenated rivalry between the young Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees as both are back atop the American League East standings.

To hear from Buck, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

