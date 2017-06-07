Joe Kelly Is Bringing The Heat From Red Sox’s Bullpen In 2017 Season

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox bullpen has been impressive so far in the 2017 season, one reliever in particular is Joe Kelly.

Kelly has transitioned seamlessly for the Red Sox from being a starter to becoming a reliever in the bullpen and has shown more deception in his delivery as well as an increase in velocity.

Kelly has thrown the hardest fastball in 2017 so far clocking in at 102.2 mph, twice. But there is more to pitching than just velocity and manager John Farrell knows that.

For more on Kelly and to hear from Farrell, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images