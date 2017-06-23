Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons Rip LaVar Ball After Wild NBA Draft Interview

Share this:

Welcome to the NBA, Lonzo Ball.

Ball was drafted No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers in Thursday night’s 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center, and it should come as no surprise that his father, LaVar Ball, wasted no time making headlines with bold comments about his son.

Not everyone was thrilled with LaVar Ball’s interview after his son was drafted, including the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. And they let the world know how they felt on Twitter.

Crazy pills — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) June 22, 2017

Please dunk on him so hard that his daddy runs on the court to save him.. https://t.co/cMvt5RYiSQ — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2017

Joe Embiid, aka the GOAT of social media, strikes again.

Never change, Joel. Never change.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images