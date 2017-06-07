Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski’s Hula-Hoop Attempts Will Ruin Your Day

Share this:

It’s pretty difficult to look cool while hula hooping, but it’s apparently impossible for racecar drivers.

In the latest edition of the “Penske Games,” some of Team Penske’s NASCAR and IndyCar drivers try their best to hula hoop, and the results are borderline scarring. Joey Logano took home the “title,” but the story here is just cringe-worthy Brad Keselowski and Simon Pagenaud’s attempts are.

Check out the video below, and enjoy the most awkward three minutes of your day.

Hearing someone say “Hula Hoop on a regular day” raises enough questions already, but hearing it in Pagenaud’s French accent just leaves your brain in shambles.

Make it stop.

But seriously, how bout that Ryan Blaney?