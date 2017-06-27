John Daly, Fred Couples Among Five Must-Watch Golfers At U.S. Senior Open

Share this:

New England is quite the golf hub at the moment.

This past weekend, Connecticut hosted the Travelers Championship, which featured many of the top players in the world despite being the week after the U.S. Open. And this weekend, Salem Country Club in Peabody, Mass., will host some of golf’s legends for the U.S. Senior Open.

Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nick Faldo, Tom Watson, Colin Montgomerie and Tom Lehman are just a few of the high-profile PGA Tour Champions golfers who will look to add the U.S. Senior Open title to their already impressive résumés.

So, whether you’re planning on heading to Peabody or will be glued to your TV/computer for the big event, here’s a look at some of the must-watch golfers at the U.S. Senior Open.

FRED COUPLES

Couples is another fan favorite, and it’s easy to see why for anyone who’s watched him play. Couples is a winner on this year’s PGA Tour Champions at the Chubb Classic in February, and he put together a string of five consecutive top-six finishes to begin the season. He’s also been pretty healthy this season, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him in contention.

BERNHARD LANGER

Langer has dominated the PGA Tour Champions circuit, and he’s seemingly always a threat to win the title whenever he’s in the field. He previously won the U.S. Senior Open in 2010, and he’s already won three tournaments this year, including back-to-back majors at the Regions Tradition and KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in May.

COLIN MONTGOMERIE

Monty never got his PGA Tour major, but he’s been more successful at the PGA Tour Champions level. He won the U.S. Senior Open in 2014, and he was the runner-up the following year. He’s also in a group with Miguel Angel Jimenez for the first two rounds, which should be fun to watch. Speaking of Jimenez…

MIGUEL ANGEL JIMENEZ

Jimenez is the guy everyone wants to play golf with. He’s always having fun on the course, and he usually is chomping on a cigar and doing hilarious stretches, too. So, his pairing with Monty should be quite entertaining. Plus, Jimenez won the Mississippi Gulf Resort Classic, and he came in third at the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship on this year’s PGA Tour Champions schedule.

Thumbnail photo via Luke Franke/Naples Daily News via USA TODAY Sports Images