John Farrell, Buck Showalter Not Worried About Red Sox-Orioles Feud

The Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles have ignited one of the fiercest rivalries in baseball.

What started with a spiking of Dustin Pedroia on April 22 has turned into a lingering feud, including vocal lash outs, throwing behind players and even suspensions.

But ahead of the Red Sox-Orioles series at Camden Yards starting Thursday night, both teams’ managers voiced their disinterest in the rivalry, as playing baseball takes precedent.

To hear what John Farrell and Buck Showalter had to say before Thursday’s game, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Warehouse.

Thumbnail photo via Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images