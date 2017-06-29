John Farrell Explains How Twins’ Adalberto Mejia Stymied Red Sox’s Bats

Share this:

Adalberto Mejia isn’t a household name, but the Minnesota Twins starter sure pitched like an ace Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox.

The left-hander hurled 5 2/3 scoreless innings, only giving up five hits to go along with three strikeouts in the Twins’ 4-1 win over the Sox.

After the game, Red Sox manager John Farrell credited Mejia for getting Boston’s batters to chase pitches, which kept it from getting anything going on offense.

