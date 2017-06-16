John Farrell Marvels At Chris Sale’s All-Around Game In Loss To Phillies

Share this:

Chris Sale did just about everything he could to help the Boston Red Sox grab a victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Sale hurled eight innings, only allowing one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts. He even blasted a double in his first game hitting in the 2017 season.

But unfortunately for Sale, his efforts weren’t enough, as the Phils narrowly topped the Sox 1-0.

After the game, Red Sox manager John Farrell gushed over Sale’s all-around performance, both on the hill and at the plate.

To hear what Farrell had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.