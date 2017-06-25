John Farrell Not Afraid To ‘Mix And Match’ In Back End Of Red Sox’s Bullpen

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox’s bullpen has been a bright spot this season, but like most big league bullpens, it’s not perfect.

Matt Barnes is the latest Red Sox reliever to hit a bit of a funk, having allowed at least one run in each of his last three appearances.

Fortunately for John Farrell, Boston has pretty decent depth in the back end of its bullpen. That was evidenced Friday night, when the Red Sox manager called on Joe Kelly instead of Barnes to work a scoreless eighth inning in an eventual win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Watch Farrell talk about the benefits of mixing and matching relievers in the “Red Sox Gameday Live” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images