John Farrell Praises Sam Travis, Deven Marrero For Rising To Occassion

Share this:

Tweet







Sam Travis and Deven Marrero didn’t have much time to prepare for the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Both youngsters were immediately placed in the starting lineup after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket, and they made their starts count. Travis and Marrero combined to go 3-for-7 with two RBIs and three runs scored in Boston’s 8-3 victory.

After the game, Red Sox manager John Farrell praised the rookies for providing the team with a lift, especially considering the unusual circumstances.

To hear what Farrell had to say, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images