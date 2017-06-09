Friday Night Fenway

John Farrell Talks Red Sox Roster Moves, Shake Up Of Lineup For A Spark

by on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 6:09PM
The Boston Red Sox open a brief homestand Friday night starting with a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers.

Before the game, the Red Sox made multiple roster moves Friday involving second baseman Dustin Pedroia, pitcher Brian Johnson, first baseman Sam Travis, and pitcher Brandon Workman.

Red Sox manager John Farrell joined NESN’s Tom Caron on the field to discuss the roster moves and the mix up of Boston’s lineup in order to give the offense a spark.

To hear from Farrell, check out the video above from “Friday Night Fenway,” presented by Budweiser.

