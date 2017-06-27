John McEnroe Isn’t Apologizing For His Controversial Serena Williams Comments

John McEnroe had a chance to apologize for his controversial remarks about Serena Williams, but he chose a different path.
The legendary men’s tennis player has caused quite the stir over the past few days after he said Williams would be ranked No. 700 if she played on the men’s tour. Williams later responded to McEnroe’s comments on Twitter, and McEnroe further addressed the controversy during an appearance Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”
He started out with a complement, saying she’s the greatest women’s tennis player of all time.
But when asked if he would apologize, his answer was a resounding, “No.”
But while McEnroe won’t apologize for having Williams ranked No. 700 on the men’s tour, he did have her as the fifth-best tennis player of all time.
