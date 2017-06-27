John McEnroe Isn’t Apologizing For His Controversial Serena Williams Comments

Share this:

John McEnroe had a chance to apologize for his controversial remarks about Serena Williams, but he chose a different path.

The legendary men’s tennis player has caused quite the stir over the past few days after he said Williams would be ranked No. 700 if she played on the men’s tour. Williams later responded to McEnroe’s comments on Twitter, and McEnroe further addressed the controversy during an appearance Tuesday on “CBS This Morning.”

He started out with a complement, saying she’s the greatest women’s tennis player of all time.

"I respect Serena very much so… she's the greatest female player that ever lived." — John McEnroe pic.twitter.com/O0NYEaRpfM — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

But when asked if he would apologize, his answer was a resounding, “No.”

WATCH: John McEnroe refuses to apologize for Serena Williams comments https://t.co/IqJnNVNhgc pic.twitter.com/5zySS1TuB5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

Where would John McEnroe rank himself?

"I would be, currently, about 1,200 in the world." pic.twitter.com/KJSMBiuBlY — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

"We're talking about something… I can't even believe we're talking about it." — John McEnroe on Serena Williams comments pic.twitter.com/qkchDrTiqe — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

But while McEnroe won’t apologize for having Williams ranked No. 700 on the men’s tour, he did have her as the fifth-best tennis player of all time.

WATCH: John McEnroe *re-ranks* the world’s best tennis players, ranking @SerenaWilliams at 5 pic.twitter.com/l72JPrNDje — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 27, 2017

