Jon Jones Responds To Alexander Gustafsson’s Comments With Twitter Barrage

Jon Jones is in no mood for Alexander Gustafsson’s trash talk.

The beef started after Gustafsson’s knockout win over Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 in Stockholm. Following the huge win, the Swedish fighter gave his blunt opinion of Jones, who beat Gustafsson in a light heavyweight title fight in 2013.

“He’s not a champion in my eyes,” Gustafsson said after the fight, as transcribed by ESPN. “He’s not a good person in my eyes. I always tell the guys I hope (Daniel Cormier) wins because I like the guy. He’s a worthy champion.”

Jones caught wind of Gustafsson’s comments and responded with a Twitter thrashing, which has a NSFW warning due to explicit language.

I'm not a champion because you don't like my personality? Fuck you lol — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

Of course you are rooting for Daniel Gus, you might as well pray for him while you're at it. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) June 1, 2017

And after Jones called out Gustafsson for lacking heart, “The Mauler” was quick to remind Jones of his troubled past.

No my friend, against you it was because of the absence of @usantidoping — Alexander Gustafsson (@AlexTheMauler) June 1, 2017

After Jones takes on Cormier at UFC 214, maybe he and Gustafsson will get to hash out their differences in the octagon.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images