Jonathan Drouin Traded To Canadiens For Mikhail Sergachev, Draft Pick

Jonathan Drouin is on the move.

The Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday traded Drouin and a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2018 to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for defenseman Mikhail Sergachev and a conditional 2018 second-rounder.

After enduring an injury- and controversy-filled 2015-16 season, Drouin was one of the Lightning’s top scorers in 2016-17. The 22-year-old winger tallied a career-high 53 points in 73 games, and his 21 goals ranked second on the team behind Nikita Kucherov’s 40. Tampa Bay struggled, however, missing the playoffs one year after reaching the Stanley Cup Final.

Drouin, whom the Lightning selected third overall in the 2013 NHL Draft, is set to become a restricted free agent July 1. A Quebec native, he grew up less than two hours from Montreal in the town of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

Sergachev, the ninth overall pick in last year’s draft, played four games for Montreal as a rookie this season. He spent most of the season with the Winsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League, tallying 10 goals and 33 assists in 50 games.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images