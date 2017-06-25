Jordan Spieth Wins Travelers Championship With Crazy Chip From Bunker

Share this:

The golf world knows just how good Jordan Spieth is, but every now and again, the 23-year-old reminds you why he’s one of the top players in the sport.

Spieth and Daniel Berger were deadlocked at 12-under-par after Sunday’s final round at the Travelers Championship. And after two off-target shots on the first playoff hole, Spieth found himself in the bunker on the par-4 18th.

But thanks to an unbelievable chip shot, Spieth birdied the hole and sealed the victory at TPC River Highlands, his 10th career win on the PGA Tour.

What a shot from Jordan Spieth to win the #TravelersChampionship pic.twitter.com/DTqQIGa5q8 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) June 25, 2017

And even in defeat, Berger couldn’t help but give kudos to his opponent’s remarkable shot.

.@JordanSpieth goes crazy after winning the @TravelersChamp beating Daniel Berger on the first playoff hole. pic.twitter.com/H5ViGgaCLx — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) June 25, 2017

All in all, it was quite the weekend in Cromwell, Conn.

