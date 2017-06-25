Jordan Spieth Wins Travelers Championship With Crazy Chip From Bunker

The golf world knows just how good Jordan Spieth is, but every now and again, the 23-year-old reminds you why he’s one of the top players in the sport.
Spieth and Daniel Berger were deadlocked at 12-under-par after Sunday’s final round at the Travelers Championship. And after two off-target shots on the first playoff hole, Spieth found himself in the bunker on the par-4 18th.
But thanks to an unbelievable chip shot, Spieth birdied the hole and sealed the victory at TPC River Highlands, his 10th career win on the PGA Tour.
And even in defeat, Berger couldn’t help but give kudos to his opponent’s remarkable shot.
All in all, it was quite the weekend in Cromwell, Conn.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
