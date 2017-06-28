Joseph Abboud Rocks New Bedford Bay Sox Game With Stellar First Pitch

The one and only Joseph Abboud is more than just a fashion designer.
During Joseph Abboud Night at the New Bedford Bay Sox vs. Plymouth Pilgrims game on Tuesday night there were a slew of suit-related games and giveaways but the star of the night was Joseph Abboud himself who threw out a perfect first pitch.
NESN.com’s Rachel Holt caught up with Abboud and other members of the New Bedford and Joseph Abboud community to find out more about their connection with the Bay Sox.
Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com
