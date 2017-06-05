Julian Edelman Parodies Barstool Sports With ‘One Nibble’ Pizza Review

Share this:

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman came up with a completely original concept in which he tours New England and gives pizza reviews after just one bite — err nibble.

It’s an idea he definitely didn’t steal from Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy.

Edelman had The Food Network’s Guy Fieri on the first episode of “One Nibble with Julian Edelman” from a Best Buddies event in Hyannis, Mass. Edelman and Fieri reviewed a Papa Gino’s cheese pizza, each giving a score from one to 1,000.

Fieri recently had been on another online pizza review show. It has to be a pure coincidence that the title, concept, graphics and music are so similar. When called out, Edelman cited fair use.

Watch “One Nibble” above.

Thumbnail photo via Larry McCormack/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK Images