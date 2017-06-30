Julian Edelman Reveals Surprising Fact About His Body In ESPN Interview

Share this:

Julian Edelman is a handsome fellow … for the most part.

While most would agree Edelman is a good-looking guy, the New England Patriots wide receiver recently revealed a surprising fact about his body for ESPN The Magazine’s “Body Issue.”

“I’ve got very ugly feet,” Edelman said. “The moment I got in the NFL — when I started having to do these cone drills and learning how to run routes, and your feet are just constantly going in and sliding and hitting the back or the front of your toe — my feet have just gotten so ugly.

“I’ve got a bunion on my right one. My toenails are all jacked up. I’ve got scars on the side of them. I’m embarrassed of them. I don’t try to hide them, but I don’t wear sandals, I’ll tell you that right now. No words can describe them. They look like grim reaper feet. Tales of the crypt. Remember ‘Tales From the Crypt’?”

Edelman has broken both of his feet, and he even missed the final seven games of the 2015 regular season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. It perhaps should come as no surprise the 31-year-old has jacked-up dogs, even if he is an otherwise attractive gentleman.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images