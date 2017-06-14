Kevin Durant Believes Kyrie Irving ‘Has More Skill’ Than Allen Iverson

Share this:

Allen Iverson is one of the best point guards in NBA history, but Kevin Durant believes he’s less skilled than one current star.

Speaking on “The Bill Simmons Podcast” on Tuesday, Durant gushed over Kyrie Irving, whom KD just played in the 2017 NBA Finals. Durant’s Golden State Warriors topped Irving’s Cleveland Cavaliers, but the Finals MVP was more than impressed with Irving’s play.

“I was telling some of my friends after Game 2, I was like, Kyrie, he just makes you happy when you watch him play,” Durant said. “You just smile when you watch him play because for somebody to be that skilled, you know he had to work tirelessly at it. The stuff he has in his package is next-level stuff that you can try to teach your kids to do it, but you’ll never be able to do it.”

Durant wasn’t trying to undercut Iverson’s Hall of Fame career, but the Warriors star believes Irving has more skill than “The Answer.”

“Kyrie is better than AI to me,” Durant said. “I’m going from like skill for skill. His handle is better. We might have to cut that out—I don’t want no problems with AI. Y’all might have to cut that one. I don’t want that to get out. I’m just saying I feel like Kyrie got more skill.”

High praise from the new NBA champion.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images