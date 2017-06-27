Kevin Durant Congratulates Russell Westbrook For Winning NBA MVP Award

Share this:

We’re not sure if Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook currently are in good standing, but the Golden State Warriors star clearly is proud of his former teammate’s accomplishments.

Westbrook was honored as NBA MVP at the league’s award show Monday night after an incredible 2016-17 campaign. The Oklahoma City Thunder guard led the NBA in scoring with 31.6 points per game to go along with 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists, making him the first player to average a triple-double for a season since Oscar Robertson did so in 1961-62.

And while Durant and Westbrook’s relationship appeared to be frayed after KD fleeted OKC for Golden State, the 2017 NBA Finals MVP emphatically congratulated Westbrook for winning the award via a YouTube comment which contains some NSFW language.

Kevin Durant w/ a congrats for Russ: "That boy went out there and was a created player on 2k all year, Fuckin balled out. Gotta respect it!" pic.twitter.com/XkFrXIXSm5 — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) June 27, 2017

Westbrook is one of the league’s most gifted players, so it’s no surprise that the Thunder hope to keep him around for the long haul. The team reportedly is positioned to offer the six-time All-Star a five-year contract extension as soon as possible.

