Kevin Durant Isn’t Worried About Chris Paul Joining James Harden, Rockets

Well, it looks like the Golden State Warriors won’t be the only super team in the Western Conference in the 2017-18 campaign.

The Houston Rockets are poised to be one of the top teams in the West next season, as the team agreed to trade for All-Star point guard Chris Paul in a blockbuster deal with the Los Angeles Clippers.

And while Houston will feature a lethal backcourt, Kevin Durant doesn’t appear to be worried about the Warriors defending Paul and Harden.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 28, 2017

Paul could find success against Golden State, as Stephen Curry isn’t the strongest defender. The Rockets probably should be the ones worried about their efforts on the defensive end, though, as it’s near impossible to slow down KD, Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

But worry could start to creep in the Warriors’ heads if Houston continues to add superstar talent. After making the move for Paul, the Rockets reportedly have their eyes set on Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

