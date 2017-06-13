Watch Kevin Durant, LeBron James Embrace After Historic NBA Finals Performances

Share this:

Kevin Durant and LeBron James put on an absolute show in the 2017 NBA Finals.

Durant led the Golden State Warriors to a five-game NBA Finals triumph over James and the Cleveland Cavaliers to win his first championship.

KD averaged 35.2 points in the series and earned Finals MVP. James posted a series triple-double, averaging 33.6 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists per game.

After the Warriors clinched their second title in three years with a 129-120 Game 5 win at Oracle Arena on Monday night, the two superstars embraced in a show of mutual respect.

Given the age and talent of both these teams, it’s possible we could see several more Warriors vs. Cavs showdowns in June.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images