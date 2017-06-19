Kevin Durant To Decline Player Option, Will Re-Sign With Warriors

Share this:

Kevin Durant will become a free agent on July 1, but the star forward won’t be available on the open market for very long.

According to ESPN’s Chris Haynes, Durant plans to decline the player option on his contract with the Golden State Warriors, only to re-sign with the team for less than max value.

Durant would have been on the books for $28 million had he accepted the option, but his opting out helps out the Warriors in the long run. By KD taking less than the max, Golden State will be in a much better position to re-sign Andre Iguodala, who’s also set to hit free agency on July 1.

Haynes, citing sources, believes Durant’s new deal will be similar to the original contract he signed with the Warriors: a “one-plus-one pact, which carries a player-option at the end.”

It comes as no surprise that KD wants to stay in the Bay Area. In his first season with Golden State, he won his long-awaited first NBA championship thanks to a dominant performance in the playoffs. He especially was strong in the NBA Finals, averaging 35.2 points per game and garnering series MVP honors.

So, if you thought the Warriors’ superteam was falling apart, think again.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images