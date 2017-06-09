NESN Fuel

Kid’s Reaction To Getting Bubba Wallace’s Autograph Is Totally Priceless

by on Fri, Jun 9, 2017 at 4:24PM
One of the worst parts about getting old is autographs just aren’t that exciting anymore. But when you were a kid, man, were they the best.

If you’re having trouble recapturing that old feeling, try living vicariously through this Darrell Wallace Jr. fan, who got the driver’s autograph before Friday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series practice at Pocono Raceway.

Score!

Personally, we can’t get over this kid’s awesome outfit, which looks straight out of the 1990s.

As for Wallace, he’ll look to put similar expressions on the faces of all his fans when he makes his Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut in the Pocono 400 on Sunday. Regardless of where he finishes, the cultural impact of Wallace’s cup arrival can’t be overstated.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

