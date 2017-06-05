Kristaps Porzingis Has Great Response To Being Shut Down By Model

Share this:

Kristaps Porzingis is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, but that didn’t help his cause in trying to court an Instagram model.

Porzingis took a shot at hitting on Ines Nikic, who the New York Knicks forward eventually found out was only 18. And to add insult to injury, Nikic eventually notified the Latvian star that she already has a boyfriend.

All things considered, Porzingis’ social media flirting was a colossal failure. But his failed attempt evidently isn’t messing with his psyche.

Shooters shoot 🤷🏼‍♂️

😂😂😂 — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) June 4, 2017

That’s certainly Porzingis’ motto on the basketball court and, apparently, it holds true in his day-to-day life, as well.

