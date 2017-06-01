Kyle Busch Has Work To Do Before Bill Belichick Comparison Makes Sense

Share this:

Few, if any, people in the sports world can match Bill Belichick’s resume. And if you were looking for the New England Patriots coach’s equal in NASCAR, most folks would look the way of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson.

But Kyle Busch sounds like the driver most likely to trade in his firesuit for a hoodie.

Busch, the 2015 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion, was at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for testing on Wednesday when a reporter asked Busch if people who show emotion after events are treated differently depending on who they are.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver, whose frustration with his second-place finish in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 made the rounds on social media, proceeded to offer the mother of all false equivalences.

“No question,” Busch told reporters. “Bill Belichick acts differently than anybody else. But, you know, we also are sometimes more successful than others, as well.”

Not to diminish “Rowdy’s” accomplishments, but his one Cup championship probably would crush under the weight of Belichick’s five Lombardi Trophies.

This, of course, isn’t the first time Busch has made headlines with his mouth.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images