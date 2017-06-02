Kyle Busch ‘Would Love’ To Race Indy 500 Before He’s ‘Too Old’

Share this:

Once upon a time, Kyle Busch followed his older brother, Kurt, from the Bullring in Las Vegas to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. He might follow him into the Indianapolis 500 next.

Before Fernando Alonso made international headlines by skipping the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix to compete in last weekend’s Indy 500, Kurt Busch reworked schedule in 2014 to drive in both the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

No NASCAR driver has attempted the so-called “Double” since, but Kyle apparently wouldn’t mind making it a family tradition.

Days removed from Takuma Sato’s nail-biting victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Kyle Busch took part in a test at New Hampshire International Speedway, where he was asked about his desire to one day take part in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” He seemed intrigued by the idea of joining the grid — eventually.

“I would love to do Indy,” Busch told reporters. “One of these days, we’ll see. Just now’s not the right time, I guess.”

Busch is known for his belief that there’s no such thing as too much time in a race car, as evidenced by his frequent entrances in Xfinity and trucks races. He’s even approached J.D. Gibbs, president of Joe Gibbs Racing, about allowing him to run in NHMS’ modified races, which typically are the most exciting of the race weekend in Loudon, N.H.

Fans might need to wait to see that, however.

“I’d like to do it,” Busch said of racing modifieds. “I think it would be fun. I think I can always do it when I’m done with my Cup stuff and go have fun with modifieds, late models, whatever it might be.

“I’ll live up to J.D.’s word for now. J.D. told me years ago, ‘You’ll never run a modified at Loudon for as long as you’re working for me.’ J.D. won’t let me do it, so certainly, I’d like to give it a shot. If somebody asked me to go do the Indy 500, I’d have to do that before I get too old. But modifieds here at Loudon, I could probably do when I’m 45 or whatever.”

In other words, expect Busch to race more open wheel someday, and from the sound of it an Indy 500 run would come well before modifieds — which, if we’re being honest, sounds fine to us.

