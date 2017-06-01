Kyrie Irving Gets ‘NBA 2K18’ Cover, Is First Cavs Player To Have Honor

Share this:

Kyrie Irving truly has arrived, now that the leading basketball video game franchise has recognized his game.

2K Sports announced Thursday on Twitter that the Cleveland Cavaliers guard will be the cover athlete for this year’s edition of its popular game, “NBA 2K18.”

We’re excited to announce defending NBA world champion @KyrieIrving as cover athlete for #NBA2K18! https://t.co/LAk0Oo980r pic.twitter.com/dse0c7PdUD — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) June 1, 2017

“NBA 2K18” will be released in September.

This marks Irving’s first appearance on the game’s cover and also a first for a Cavs player, according to Bleacher Report. LeBron James was the “NBA 2K14” cover star, but he played for the Miami Heat at the time.

Irving has blossomed into a superstar, having played in four NBA All-Star Games while winning one NBA championship and will go for another starting Thursday night when he makes his third NBA Finals appearance.

Irving’s Cavaliers will vie for their second title when their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors tips off Thursday night.

