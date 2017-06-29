Lamar Odom Gives Candid Interview About Khloe Kardashian, Near-Death Experience

Share this:

Tweet







Lamar Odom sure has been through a lot.

The former NBA player opened up about his Kardashian days, battle with addiction and near-death experience that left him in a coma during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” on Tuesday.

Odom told Williams he’s sober, and that he’s not getting back together with ex-wife Khloe Kardashian. In fact, he didn’t even let Williams finish asking a question about what he would do if Kardashian came back into his life. Instead, he said that it’s best for both of them if they continue to go their separate ways.

The former Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers star also went into further details about the Love Ranch incident, saying he didn’t take any drugs that night and that he didn’t have sex with the two women in his room.

“I just think that was God trying to talk to me and get me to stop doing what I was doing.” Odom said.

He also denied taking cocaine, although Williams mentioned that he tested positive for the drug during the toxicology test.

Williams later asked him why the men linked to the Kardashians have been through so many tough times, to which he said, “Well, I think you take on whatever they take on. And especially if you add that on top of whatever you’re going through, that can be a lot for anybody.”

When asked why it isn’t the same for the women in the family, Odom said, “Well, they’re women, right?”

The whole interview is worth a listen, and it really gives you insight into where Odom used to be versus how he is now — that includes you, Stephen A. Smith.

You can watch it all in the video below.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images