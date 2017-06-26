Lamar Odom Responds To Stephen A. Smith’s Comments With Letter From Lawyer

Share this:

Earlier this week on ESPN’s “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith made headlines going on a lengthy rant about New York Knicks president of basketball operations Phil Jackson.

.@stephenasmith is just not a fan of Phil Jackson’s decisions as the Knicks president. pic.twitter.com/zeCEejEBP4 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 22, 2017

In the heat of his screaming, Smith said that Jackson’s first move as a Knicks executive was to sign Lamar Odom, who Smith declared was using crack cocaine at the time.

The former Laker, naturally, did not take kindly to Smith’s words and Odom’s lawyer made that clear with a statement that Odom shared on his personal Twitter account.

Smith is known for being unapologetically boisterous, but he probably should have steered clear from the topic of Odom’s past, especially considering it has nothing to do with the current disarray of the Knicks.

