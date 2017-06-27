LaMelo Ball Used Racial Slur During Ball Family’s ‘Monday Night RAW’ Appearance

Share this:

The WWE reportedly wanted the Ball family to appear on “Monday Night RAW” and it got its wish — for better or worse.

Lonzo, LaVar and LaMelo Ball all appeared in a segment on the pro wrestling show Monday night at Staples Center in Los Angeles, an appearance that could be best described as cringeworthy.

The entire segment seemed awkward and rushed and appeared to come to an abrupt end. Lonzo Ball and “The Miz” got into it in the ring, as the Ball family patriarch turned it up to 11, removing his shirt and going toe-to-toe with the WWE star.

As the music for another WWE wrestler, Dean Ambrose, hit, LaMelo Ball can be heard playfully encouraging his father to “beat that n—a ass” in regards to The Miz.

LaMelo Ball telling LaVar to beat up The Miz + LaVar bouncing off the ropes >>>> pic.twitter.com/LRIWaemJcP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 27, 2017

Ambrose then rushed through his promo as the segment came to a close, prompting some to wonder whether WWE pulled the plug on the segment sooner than originally planned.

It didn’t take long for the WWE to respond.

“The inappropriate language used by a guest during the ‘Miz TV’ segment was not scripted nor reflects WWE’s values,” WWE said in a statement, per ESPN.com.

WWE obviously has to say as much, but it would be interesting to get their real take on the matter. Obviously, they can’t have on-screen characters — “real” or “fake” — using racial slurs. But there’s no denying the Ball family segment was the talk of the sports world for at least a short while Monday night.

The Ball crew did a much less scripted interview after their appearance, talking about how it all went down.

LaVar notes it was his “first time ever on ‘RAW,'” while Lonzo noted he’d love to do it again. Just a hunch, but it probably will be their last.