Las Vegas Man Asks To Wear Tony Romo Cowboys Jersey To Double-Murder Trial

Thomas Randolph is a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, and the Las Vegas native hopes to show off his fandom in the courtroom.

Randolph, who’s accused of hiring a hit man to kill his sixth wife and then killing the hit man, has one simple request: He wants to wear a Tony Romo jersey to his double-murder trial, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The 62-year-old has been incarcerated for nine years as he awaited trial. The last Cowboys game he could have watched as a free man was the 2008 regular-season finale, which saw the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles rout Dallas 44-6.

Randolph was asked why he wished to wear the former Cowboys QB’s jersey to trial, to which Randolph’s lawyers responded, “because he’s a Cowboys fan.”

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Randolph’s request probably will not be granted, “as the uniform top would have to be processed through the jail as part of his trial wardrobe, defense lawyers said.”

We imagine Randolph is on a short list of people who still have an interest in wearing a Romo jersey. The 13-year NFL veteran hung up his cleats at the conclusion of last season and has since joined CBS’ broadcast team.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images