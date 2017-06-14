LaVar Ball Autographed Cards Now For Sale With His Famous Quotes Inscribed

Share this:

LaVar Ball isn’t showing any signs of fading into obscurity.

The outspoken father of NBA draft prospect Lonzo Ball now appears on his own trading cards, which will go on sale at 1 p.m. on Wednesday on Ebay for $59.95, according to ESPN’s Darren Rovell. Leaf Trading Cards signed an agreement with Ball in which the company produced 200 of the collectors’ items.

“This wasn’t all about the money,” said Ball, who signed the cards at his California home on Friday. “I think it’s cool to have a card.”

Each Ball card includes his picture, autograph and one of his famous and controversial quotes, such as “$495 ain’t enough,” “Lonzo better than Steph Curry!,” and “Stick to the donuts, Chuck!”

Buyers won’t know which quote appears on the card they’re ordering until they receive it.

Leaf Trading Cards CEO Brian Gray explained why he pursued a deal with Ball.

“The fact is that LaVar Ball is a significant pop culture icon,” Gray said. “My job is to create a collectible element for personalities like him. We’ll now see if the market is real, not based on what people will pay to first buy them, but what they will resell them for.”

Yes, Ball truly has arrived.

