LaVar Ball Has Wild Plan For Getting His Three Sons To Play For Lakers

In case you weren’t aware, LaVar Ball thinks very highly of his sons’ basketball abilities.

Ball emerged on the scene during his eldest son, Lonzo Ball’s, freshman season at UCLA. Lonzo posted a strong campaign for the Bruins, and there’s a good chance he’ll be selected No. 2 by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft.

But apparently, it looks like having one son don the Purple and Gold isn’t enough for LaVar Ball. In fact, he has a wild plan in set to have all three of his sons play together for the storied franchise.

The middle son, LiAngelo, will play his freshman campaign at UCLA in the upcoming college basketball season. And regardless of how “Gelo” pans out with the Bruins, LaVar Ball already knows he’ll be ticketed for the NBA.

“All my boys are gonna be one-and-done,” LaVar Ball told ESPN. “Gelo (LiAngelo) is going (to) be one-and-done whether he’s good or bad,” LaVar said. “I’m going to put him in the draft, hope they don’t take him. Bring him into the Lakers as a free agent, let him wind up with his brother and watch how good they play together.”

And Lonzo thinks his 6-foot-5 brother will be ready for the professional level.

“Knowing my brother, I think he’ll be ready,” Lonzo Ball said. “Look at his body; he’s already (got an) NBA-ready body. I know he can shoot. I know he has the skills. I’m confident.”



But wait, don’t forget about the youngest son, LaMelo. The 6-foot-5 guard will be a junior at Chino Hills High School next season, and while he’s still a couple years away from NBA eligibility, his dad already has big hopes for him.

“I’m going to do the same thing with Melo,” LaVar said. “And we get three of the Ball boys on the Lakers together, and we gonna go championship, championship, championship, championship, championship. You think I’m playing? You saw what they did in high school.”

LaVar might want to slow his roll, as NBA executives told ESPN LiAngelo isn’t even on their early draft boards and LaMelo still is only 15. But when it comes to the Ball family, what else would you expect?

