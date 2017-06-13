LeBron James Doesn’t Believe He Played For Superteams With Cavs, Heat

Share this:

The Miami Heat’s Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh was one of the most notable in NBA history, but James doesn’t believe they were a superteam.

In fact, the Cleveland Cavaliers star told the media Monday after the Golden State Warriors finished the Cavs off to win the NBA Finals with a 129-120 Game 5 victory that he’s not playing for one now, either.

“I don’t believe I played for a superteam,” James said, via to ProBasketballTalk’s Kurt Helin. “I don’t believe in that.”

While one might be able to make the argument that the Cavs aren’t one based on the way their top talent came together — Kyrie Irving was drafted there, James signed as a free agent and Kevin Love arrived via trade — they still have three All-Stars in their starting five. However, James and Bosh discussed joining Wade in Miami years before they all became free agents in 2010 and won back-to-back Finals in 2011 and 2012, so it’s hard to deny they were a superteam.

Either way, James probably won’t convince too many NBA fans and analysts to agree with him.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images