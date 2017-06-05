LeBron James’ Simple Reason For Blowing Off Press Conference After Game 2 Loss

Share this:

To the casual observer, LeBron James’ actions after Game 2 of the NBA Finals were the perfect example of frustration finally boiling over.

Following a second straight blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers star blew off his postgame press conference at Oracle Arena, failing to report to the podium where key contributors from the game are required to meet the media. James did answer questions at his locker but was testy and combative at times.

So, why the no-show? Did he not want to talk about getting crossed up by Stephen Curry or the challenges of trying to keep pace with a dominant Warriors team? Apparently, the answer was neither.

Just spoke to LeBron – issue has nothing to do with his team/the loss, he's been frustrated at how the press conference schedule's been run. https://t.co/sz3nKmq6X0 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 5, 2017

LeBron has been frustrated having to wait to go to podium a few times recently. So for now, he's not doing it. Didn't yesterday either. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 5, 2017

According to James, he was upset with having to wait before going to the post-game press conference. The head coaches from both teams often speak at the podium before players do, meaning the players are forced to hang around while the rest of their teammates answer questions at the lockers. James got sick of waiting and had reporters just talk to him at his own locker.

Of course, we’re sure Cleveland’s 19-point loss that dropped the club into a 2-0 series hole didn’t help LeBron’s patience. Perhaps if the Cavs take Game 3 in Cleveland, he’ll be more willing to stick around.

