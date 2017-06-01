LeBron James, James Jones Join Celtics Legends In Rare NBA Finals Company

Share this:

Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James and James Jones soon will join a small list of NBA legends who’ve played in seven or more consecutive NBA Finals.

Before Thursday’s night’s Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., only members of the Boston Celtics dynasty of the 1960s had played in seven straight NBA Finals.

James and Jones will join them when the Cavs square off with the Golden State Warriors.

LeBron James will be the 7th player in NBA history to play in the #NBAFinals in 7 straight seasons. Game 1: 9 ET, ABC. pic.twitter.com/73CuO8vfvg — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 1, 2017

James’ and Jones’ streak began when the four-time MVP signed with the Miami Heat as a free agent before the 2010-11 season. This duo went to the NBA Finals in each of the four seasons James spent in Miami before both of them went to the Cavs after losing in the 2014 Finals to the San Antonio Spurs in 2014.

James and Jones have a 3-3 NBA Finals record together.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images