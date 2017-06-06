LeBron James, Kevin Durant Reportedly Made A Secret Rap Song, And There’s Audio

Share this:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant apparently joined forces to form a superteam in 2011 — in the recording studio, that is.

The two NBA superstars, who now are going head-to-head in the NBA Finals, collaborated six years ago to create a super-secret hip-hop track during the NBA lockout, ESPN’s Chris Haynes reported Monday, citing league sources.

What would a rap song featuring the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors stars sound like, you ask? A Cleveland-based recording studio claimed to have exclusive audio of the track and released a snippet Monday night on Twitter.

Yup, that sure sounds like KD and LeBron.

We doubt “Spider Studios” is going to hit its ambitious goal of one million retweets, but we hope the Twitter account decides to release the full track, because this 23-second preview is pretty entertaining. Durant taking a jab at a certain talking head — “I feel like the world is Skip Bayless and I’m LeBron James” — is priceless, and we’d love to know if James devotes any lyrics to his much-ballyhooed “Decision” to join the Miami Heat in 2010.

Both players are music junkies, according to Haynes, and collaborated on this track to kill time during the lockout while Durant was visiting James in Akron, Ohio, for workouts.

Durant and James now are trading buckets instead of verses, but the former is leading in that department, as his stellar performances in Games 1 and 2 have helped give Golden State a 2-0 series lead heading into Wednesday’s Game 3.

