LeBron James Loses Patience With Reporter After Foolish Question On NBA Finals

by on Sun, Jun 4, 2017 at 11:34PM
LeBron James was in no mood for mindless questions Sunday night.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a second straight loss to the Golden State Warriors to open the NBA Finals, James was asked to envision a scenario in which Cleveland didn’t protect home court.

This, of course, would mean a Warriors series sweep, which James reminded the reporter in belittling fashion.

And judging by how the first two games of the series have panned out, a Golden State series win in four games looks like a distinct possibility.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images

