LeBron James Loses Patience With Reporter After Foolish Question On NBA Finals

LeBron James was in no mood for mindless questions Sunday night.

After the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a second straight loss to the Golden State Warriors to open the NBA Finals, James was asked to envision a scenario in which Cleveland didn’t protect home court.

This, of course, would mean a Warriors series sweep, which James reminded the reporter in belittling fashion.

LeBron is taking questions, but he does not have much patience for this one pic.twitter.com/QfUObUZWM6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

And judging by how the first two games of the series have panned out, a Golden State series win in four games looks like a distinct possibility.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images