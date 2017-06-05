LeBron James Loses Patience With Reporter After Foolish Question On NBA Finals

LeBron James was in no mood for mindless questions Sunday night.
After the Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a second straight loss to the Golden State Warriors to open the NBA Finals, James was asked to envision a scenario in which Cleveland didn’t protect home court.
This, of course, would mean a Warriors series sweep, which James reminded the reporter in belittling fashion.
And judging by how the first two games of the series have panned out, a Golden State series win in four games looks like a distinct possibility.
Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP