LeBron James Puts JaVale McGee On A Poster With Huge Game 1 Dunk

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James wasted no time getting to work in Game 1 the 2017 NBA Finals, picking up right where he left off in the Eastern Conference finals.

He put an exclamation point on an already impressive first-quarter performance with a monster dunk over Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee.

LEBRON WITH THE POSTER! pic.twitter.com/esJcbr7Rdp — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) June 2, 2017

The seven-footer stood no chance against the power of the reigning NBA Finals MVP as James loaded up and slammed down a low feed from Tristan Thompson.

King James recorded 13 points in first quarter but the Warriors took a five-point lead into the second frame.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images