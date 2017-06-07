LeBron James Responds To Kevin Durant Question With Incredibly Cocky Answer

Share this:

LeBron James is many things. Humble is not one of them.

Of course, James’ confidence is part of what makes the Cleveland Cavaliers star so great. But let’s just say it was on full display Wednesday morning, when a reporter asked LeBron at the team’s practice if guarding Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant in the NBA Finals is “taking a toll” on him.

James’ response: Nope, I’m good.

Reporter: Does guarding KD take a toll on you? LeBron: Do I look tired? I'm averaging a triple-double in the Finals 🔥 (📹: @cavs) pic.twitter.com/lfi5COXrS0 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 7, 2017

“Do I look tired?” James asked the reporter, before adding, “Nah, I feel great. I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good.”

He’s not wrong: The Cavs star is averaging 28.5 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists over two games against the Warriors. Then again, Cleveland lost both contests by double digits thanks to huge performances by Durant, who has scored a combined 71 points in this series so far.

Yet LeBron apparently isn’t concerned about fatigue, KD’s scoring prowess or anything else entering Wednesday night’s virtual must-win Game 3 at Quicken Loans Arena. This is the same LeBron who led the Cavs back from a 3-1 deficit in last year’s NBA Finals, so maybe he knows what he’s talking about.

