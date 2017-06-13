LeBron James Reveals His Dream Teammates For 3-On-3 Basketball

Share this:

LeBron James already has stated he has no interest in competing in 3-on-3 basketball, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star knows what his dream team would look like if he were to suit up in the new Olympic event.

James, without much hesitation, chose Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson as his ideal teammates, per the Associated Press. This isn’t exactly an earth-shattering revelation, as the three all are in discussion for greatest basketball player of all time.

And while you probably won’t see James representing the United States in 3-on-3, he believes its addition to the Olympic lineup is great for the game.

“It’s great for basketball,” he said, as transcribed by FOX Sports. “For us to be able to add another category to the Olympics, another basketball category, I think it’s pretty great. I haven’t seen the full layout of how they plan on executing it … are they going to use NBA guys, are they going to use college guys? I’m not quite sure.

“I’m not very good in a 3-on-3 thing. I’m more of a 5-on-5 guy. I stay out of the 1-on-1 matchups during our practice, the 2-on-2 and the 3-on-3s. So probably not. I probably won’t be a part of the 3-on-3 matchup.”

James has a pretty important 5-on-5 game Monday night at Oracle Arena, as his Cavaliers attempt to stave off elimination in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images