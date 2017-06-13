LeBron James Believes He Needs Time To Figure Out How To Beat Warriors

Share this:

Tweet







LeBron James has a lot of thinking to do this offseason.

James’ Cleveland Cavaliers nearly were swept by the Golden State Warriors despite taking an 11-1 playoff record into the NBA Finals, losing the series Monday five games. And while the Cavs still should be the favorites in the Eastern Conference next season, James knows his team can’t be idle while the Warriors continue to dominate.

“I need to sit down and figure this thing out,” James said, via ESPN’s Rachel Nichols.

“They’re going to be here for a while,” James added, per The Associated Press’ Tim Reynolds. “They’re going to be around for a while. … They’re built to last.”

With the likes of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, the Warriors really aren’t going anywhere any time soon. The Cavs certainly don’t lack star power themselves, but it was clear during this year’s Finals that Durant’s addition took the Dubs from perennial favorites to nearly unbeatable.

Still, it doesn’t sound as though James has lost any confidence after becoming the first player to average a triple-double in the NBA Finals.

“For me personally, I left everything on the floor every game, all five games,” James said, via Nichols. “So for me personally, I’ve no reason to put my head down.”

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images